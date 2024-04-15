Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares Scottie Scheffler's green jacket moment after winning his second Masters tournament in 2024

Kristen Saban loves all kinds of sports, and it is a well-established fact by now for anyone who has been paying attention. She has wholeheartedly supported the Alabama Crimson Tide football program through the years, and it didn't stop when her dad, Nick Saban, stepped down as head coach. But her love doesn't end with football or University of Alabama sports.

Kristen took to Instagram to share Scottie Scheffler's green jacket moment after he lifted the 2024 Masters tournament at Augusta National on Sunday. She didn't say anything about the win, but her post was enough to let people know that she celebrated the golf champion. Maybe coach Saban's love for golf is rubbing off on his daughter.

Here is the Instagram story shared by former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, celebrating Scottie Scheffler’s Masters win:

Kristen shared this on her IG story.

It is Scheffler's second Masters tournament win, having previously won it in 2022. The University of Texas alumni defeated Sweden's Ludvig Åberg by four strokes at the Augusta National Golf Course after four days of exciting golf. While Åberg’s win would have meant more to history, as he could have become the first debutant since 1979 to get the green jacket, Scheffler didn't let that happen.

Scheffler has now won nine trophies in his career, including three in his last four tournaments. He has been compared to Tiger Woods for his talent, and it looks like he is out to prove those comparisons right. Well, he has certainly entered the books of Kristen Saban and, through her, many fans.

Kristen Saban hung out with her dad Nick Saban on a golf course

Understandably, Nick Saban didn't get much time to spend with his kids during his coaching career. Now that he is retired, he is available for them on any given day. In February, Kristen Saban shared a glimpse of the legendary coach playing golf with his grandson on a Tuesday. Kristen called her dad's retirement "bliss."

"Never would I have imagined that on a random Tuesday in the middle of the day, I get to hang out with my dad. Retirement is bliss," Kristen wrote about the moment.

Coach Saban has taken up golf since retirement and even played a few Pro-Am tournaments. He also looks to be passing on the knowledge of the game to his grandson. Will the fans get to see him in future tournaments with his daughter cheering him on as always?

