Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen shows love to Jaxson Dart as Cali Prieskorn makes adorable request to NY Giants

Jaxson Dart had some interesting moments this weekend. The New York Giants selected the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft. However, it might be difficult to find one as heartwarming as lifestyle influencer Cali Prieskorn's video of Dart and her son, Mac.

Cali posted a video with the best moment of Mac and "Uncle Jax," who was a teammate of Caden Prieskorn, Cali's husband, at Ole Miss. She also had a message for the Giants on the video posted on TikTok and Instagram on Friday.

"New York Giants, please take care of Uncle Jax ❤️‍🩹," Cali Prieskorn wrote in the video.

The former Mississippi quarterback has a close relationship with the toddler, as shown in the video. The post also got some reactions on Instagram, with Kristen Saban, daughter of ESPN analyst and former Alabama coach Nick Saban, jumping in and leaving her take on the video.

"❤️," Kristen wrote.

Reactions to Cali Prieskorn's post. - Source: Instagram/@calipries

After passing for a career-high 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, Jaxson Dart was taken by the New York Giants with the 25th selection. The Giants traded their second-round pick (No. 34), a third-round selection (No. 99) and a 2026 third-rounder to the Houston Texans to pick Dart.

Caden Prieskorn, a former Ole Miss tight end, didn't hear his name during the 2025 NFL draft but signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions, where he will look to make the roster next season.

Jaxson Dart gets training dream granted with Giants selection

Like other young quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart has wished to train with other professional quarterbacks. However, he will get to fulfill his dream while also competing in the depth chart with him.

In an interview with "Overtime," the rookie quarterback shared a story from the NFL scouting combine.

“So at the combine, they ask about your story, they’re like, ‘OK, if you can train with anybody, past or present, who would it be?’” Dart said. "And everyone was saying Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana. They asked me that question, and I said ‘Jameis Winston.’ I said Jameis. I want to train with Jameis. Bro, if you really pay attention to his workouts, though, he’s like actually grinding.”

In New York, he will be joining a quarterback room that already has veterans Russell Wilson and, of course, Jameis Winston. While all three are expected to compete for a spot early on, Jaxson Dart is slated to eventually take the starting job for Big Blue.

