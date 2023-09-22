Nick Saban's quarterback cake "is ready to go" as Alabama gears up to face Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss in Week 4

As Lane Kiffin's Rebels get ready to walk into Bryant-Denny ahead of their Week 4 faceoff against Nick Saban and Alabama, it seems like Saban has finally cleared his quarterback conundrum. In his own words, the team's quarterback cake is "ready to go".

With Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner fighting it out for the starting spot, the dust seems to have settled on the quarterback battle in Alabama as Saban might have finally got his answer.

"I think the cake's been in the oven, out of the oven, back in the oven. I think it's ready to go," Nick Saban said while referring to the QB situation in Alabama.

After Nick Saban benched Jalen Milroe in last week's match against USF, the Alabama offense managed a measly 17 points under the stewardship of Buchner, followed by Simpson. But going ahead, Saban and Alabama have finally settled upon their starting quarterback for the rest of the season - Jalen Milroe.

Even though Alabama suffered a Week 2 defeat against the Longhorns with Milroe under center, Saban and his coaching staff seem to have more belief in his athletic prowess and controlled passes over the young Simpson and Buchner.

Even so, Saban has confirmed that most of the team's backup minutes have been going to Simpson in the wake of his 73-yard, 5-9 passing performance in Tampa.

Can Nick Saban and Alabama overcome the undefeated Rebels?

Now that the quarterback discussion in the Alabama locker room is finally settled, Nick Saban will hope that the renewed confidence in the hands of Milroe will allow the Crimson Tide to get their season back on track. Their first challenge will come at the hands of Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in their Saturday matchup.

Kiffin's turbocharged Ole Miss offense has strung together over 100 second-half points so far this season. In comparison, Alabama's offensive failures have often been their glaring weakness. A combination of sloppy penalties and lackluster offense cost 'Bama the game against the Longhorns.

By putting his faith in Milroe, Nick Saban will look to stabilize the quarterback room and remove the week-to-week uncertainty surrounding the Crimson Tide locker room.

Coming into Saturday's Week 4 matchup as 6.5 point favorites by sportsbooks, the result of the game may turn out to be the turning point in Alabama's season - for better or worse.