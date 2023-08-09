Nick Saban sends a private jet for MLB legend Pete Rose after inviting him to speak to the Alabama football team

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are one week into their 2023 fall training camp already. As is his practice, Saban invited a speaker of note to camp to speak to his players. This year, he brought one of the most famous figures in baseball history, the legendary Pete Rose, to give a speech.

Rose's importance can be understood by the fact that Saban had Rose picked up in his private jet. That's an elite level of “special.”

Rose, 82 years old, was popular for his amazing hustle on the diamond, which earned him the nickname, "Charlie Hustle." He was scheduled to speak to Nick Saban's team on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.

Why did Nick Saban invite Pete Rose to the Alabama football fall camp?

Rose was called to speak on gambling, which has become a matter of great concern in college sports over the past few years. There's an ongoing scandal at Iowa and Iowa State involving the rank and file of the athletic programs in both schools.

Nick Saban must be concerned as former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was shown the door following gambling allegations.

Saban's choice of Pete Rose to speak on the issue is instructive. Rose is one of the most notorious gambling offenders in the history of sports. He was featured in the '70s for the iconic Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine. He was however handed a life ban from baseball for gambling offenses in 1989.

As a consequence of his ban from the game, Rose is further banned from the MLB Hall of Fame despite his amazing contribution to the game both as a player and a manager. The players have to look no further to learn of the consequences of gambling on their career and personal brand.

Nick Saban has been vocal about the importance of developing his players' character on and off the field. During his presser on Sunday, he said,

"You guys know what the issues are. If you look at players that are suspended for, whether it's gambling, drugs and alcohol, whatever. So those are all things that we're trying to educate players on relative to consequences of good and bad behavior, cause and effect. Because we don't want anybody to suffer negative consequences that might impact and affect their brand and that all goes to the choices and decisions that they make.”

Pictures of Rose's visit were shared on Alabama Football's Twitter page.