Nick Saban and his Alabama team have added another win to their campaign after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.

After being defeated by the Texas Longhorns in week 2 at Byrant Denny Stadium, it looks like the Alabama Crimson Tide have found their way back to the competition. They have recorded four consecutive wins so far.

As Nick Saban celebrated another successful game with his team, fans were particularly in awe of a wholesome moment that he shared with his wife, Terry Saban.

In a video that has been posted on YouTube, we see Nick Saban and his wife exchange a few gestures of romance on the field as Terry kisses her husband after the win.

The clip further shows us how proud Terry is of her husband, as she pats Nick Saban on the back while he makes his exit through the tunnel amidst the loud cheers of Crimson Tide fans.

The couple has been friends with each other since the seventh grade. It was in high school that they slowly started developing feelings for each other. That was when their relationship moved on to the next stage.

After dating for a couple of years, both of them got married to each other in 1971 and have been inseparable ever since.

Terry Saban, popularly known by Alabama fans as 'Miss Terry', is not just her husband's better half but also has an impactful influence on Nick Saban's coaching career with the Crimson Tide.

She has been a part of every game along with her husband and offers her own insights and analysis on games and how the team has been performing.

Alabama breezes past Texas A&M

Kyle Field saw the Crimson Tide remain a strong favorite to win the SEC West after defeating the Aggies 20-26. It was also a game where quarterback Jalen Milroe got his opportunity to shine and build a sense of trust in the eyes of Nick Saban.

Milroe went on to put up 321 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the game. This was his first game of the season where he crossed the 300-yard passing mark.

Apart from his, wide receiver Jermain Burton had a great game as well, finding two receiving yards to secure the game for Alabama.

If Nick Saban's team continues to perform with this momentum, then there is a possibility of them making a comeback in the college football playoffs and having a shot at the national championship.