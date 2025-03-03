"Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh" - Sherrone Moore reveals proudest moment of his career as coach

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore finished a turbulent first year as Wolverines coach with a morale-boosting win over Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines ended 2024 with an 8-5 record in Moore's first season in charge after the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the LA Chargers.

During Friday's segment of "Next Up" with host Adam Breneman, Moore revealed the two proudest moments of his career so far.

"Probably the national championship, it has to be," Moore said (47:20). "But, I really have to say, a tight, close second is that Rose Bowl game. That was probably one of the most incredible games I've ever been a part of and the national championship was awesome, but if you probably asked a lot of our players, they'd say the Rose Bowl. It was 'cause it was the Rose Bowl, but the setting, the programs, Nick Saban vs. Jim Harbaugh.

"I would argue that the Rose Bowl should be the setting for the national championship every year. It's a beautiful place; if you haven't gone, you should go. It's an outstanding place, the sunset I remember, it's third-fourth quarter, and we go on that long drive, and it's 4:41 on the clock, and I can remember looking over the mountains, and the sun was setting, and thinking, 'This is the most beautiful thing in college football.'"

The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide 19-13 in the bowl game.

When Sherrone Moore was hyped to face Nick Saban

During Nick Saban's last season, the legendary coach did not have the most vintage Alabama Crimson Tide team. However, he managed to lead them to a Southeastern Conference win and, controversially, to the four-team College Football Playoff despite a loss to the Texas Longhorns earlier in the season.

The Rose Bowl clash against the Michigan Wolverines was tabbed as the most titanic battle, with Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and Co. going up against the wily Saban, who had seven national championships under his belt.

During a "Big Noon Kickoff" segment, Sherrone Moore revealed how he and the Michigan players received the news of being paired against the mighty Alabama.

“It’s funny, people talk about the reaction to the Alabama [draw during the selection show]," Moore said. "When those cameras turned off, the boys were like, ‘That’s who we wanted. That’s what we wanted to do.’ To be the best, they always say you gotta beat the best, and they’ve been the king of the hill for a long time.

"I know Georgia has won two national championships, but Nick had six of them. You knew if you had to get to the top, you had to face a team like that to get there."

Sherrone Moore and Co. defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 to proceed to the national championship game, where they beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 to claim college football's biggest prize. Nick Saban suddenly retired days after the loss to the Wolverines.

