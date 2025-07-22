Nico Iamaleava sends 4-word message to ex-Tennessee star on signing $7,200,372 contract with Chiefs 

Nico Iamaleava shared a four-word message on social media for his former Tennessee Volunteers teammate, Omarr Norman-Lott. The defensive tackle spent two seasons with the Vols before declaring for this year's draft, where the Kansas City Chiefs acquired him in the second round with the No. 63 pick.

On Monday, reports confirmed that Norman-Lott has finalized his rookie deal with the team. He agreed to a four-year contract worth $7,200,372. Iamaleava shared the news on Instagram while expressing his joy for his former teammate.

"Happy for you brother," Iamaleava wrote on his story.

Iamaleava's IG story (Source: @nico_iamaleava8/Instagram)

Omarr Norman-Lott initially began his collegiate journey with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2020. In three seasons, he played in 21 games for the team and recorded 45 total tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss. He then joined the Vols in 2023 and spent two seasons alongside Nico Iamaleava. Lott played in 23 games for Josh Heupel's team and tallied a total of 44 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

While Lott gears up for his NFL debut, Nico Iamaleava is starting a new journey this year. After failed negotiations in restructuring his NIL deal with the team, the quarterback ended up transferring to play for the UCLA Bruins. Last season, he helped the Vols to a 10-3 record while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs.

Iamaleava recorded a total of 2,616 yards and 19 passing TDs for the Vols last season, which ended in defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kirk Herbstreit opens up about Nico Iamaleava's dad allegedly threatening Josh Heupel before quarterback's exit from Tennessee

Last week, Kirk Herbstreit shared some interesting details surrounding the quarterback's exit from the Vols.

During an appearance on the "Try That in a Small Town" podcast, he opened up about how Iamaleava's dad allegedly had an altercation with head coach Josh Heupel.

"I've heard from close sources it was more about Nico's dad going to Josh back in December before they played Ohio State and he said, 'Listen, you've got to get better at offensive line, better receivers, you got to get better around him if you want us to stick around,'" Herbstreit said. "It blows my mind that a college quarterback's dad would do that to a head coach."

After Nico Iamaleava's exit, the Vols acquired ex-Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar via the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see if they can make another playoff appearance with a new QB1 under center.

