Nike Air Trainer 1 CFB playoff edition: Photos, where to buy, price and more about rare sneakers explored

Nike has always had a penchant for reviving iconic trainers, and they recently announced the launch of the Air Trainer 1 CFP playoff edition that captured football fans' hearts back in 1987.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns, and the Michigan Wolverines are all affiliated with them or are Jordan brand schools and will welcome the unique CFP edition trainers.

The Washington Huskies were once associated with the apparel giants but switched to Adidas earlier in the year, signing a 10-year deal with the apparel giants.

Bo Jackson, the college football Hall of Fame legend, made the retro-style football shoes a trend when he wore them during his playing days for the Auburn Tigers.

The black and white pairs have splashes of gold on the sides with the custom swoosh logo that gives them their iconic look. The Nike Air Trainer 1 CFPs are available on the apparel giant's website for $140.

The Nike vs. Adidas CFB wars

A report by the Biggest Brands in College Football states that college football brings in more revenue for brands than any other college sport, and it makes sense why they flock to it.

Nike vs. Adidas has long been the battle of the world's biggest apparel and footwear makers. They are joined by brands such as Under Armour, New Balance, and Jordan.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the biggest sponsorship deal in college sports. They recently signed a 10-year deal with Nike worth $252 million, making it the most lucrative deal in the CFB arena.

According to Boardroom, they have secured the majority of the college football market through partnerships with 52.3%, or 68 of the 130 colleges and universities.

Adidas has 37 affiliations, or 28.5% of the college sports market, still a long way back from the leaders.

The Washington Huskies are the only football program in the college football playoffs that has a deal with Adidas. The Huskies were initially affiliated with the giant's biggest competitor before signing with Adidas in 2019. They signed a 10-year deal with Adidas that takes them through 2029 and is worth $7.57 million.

The apparel giants made quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the first Adidas student-athlete to sign a NIL deal with the company.

They also sponsored a campaign promoting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman ambitions, labeled #Penix4Heisman.

If Nike continues launching retro footwear with fans queuing up to buy their products, they will continue to effortlessly corner the loyalty of a huge part of the CFB fanbase.