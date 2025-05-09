Nike pays classy tribute to Deion Sanders’ mom as they drop new collab with Coach Prime on Mother’s Day

Nike Sportswear paid tribute to Deion Sanders’ mother, Connie Knight, with the release of a new Nike Air Max DT '96 collaboration tied to Mother’s Day. The campaign, launched Friday on Instagram, features photos of Sanders and his mother in a quiet, personal setting. One image shows him standing behind her, while another captures them sharing a moment at a table.
The caption emphasized their lifelong connection and directed followers to a letter from Sanders to his mother, available through a link in Nike’s bio. The tribute aligns with the release of the latest version of Sanders’ signature sneaker.
Nike also released a video featuring Sanders reading a letter to his mother. Sitting before her, Sanders delivered the message with shifting tone and background music, reflecting on her impact on his life.
“Mom, is this why I have an affection to see young men and women soar to places they dreamt of soaring?" Sanders said (Timestamp: 3:03). "Is this why I'm the father that I am, the coach that I am, the leader that I am, the way maker that I am, and the man that I am?"
“It's all because of what I’ve seen since Joan Walker's apartments in 1625 Henderson Avenue until now. Well, I saw you then, and I hear you now, and ain't nothing changed but our addresses. You are a role model of consistency. Thank you, Mom, for just being you. Ain't no mama like you. I love you, Mom.”
The video and sneaker release center on the influence of Knight throughout Sanders’ life, tracing his growth from childhood in Fort Myers to his role today as a father, coach and a public figure.
Deion Sanders fulfilled his pledge
Often while reminiscing about her upbringing, Deion Sanders recounts how his mother, Connie Knight, never missed a day of work, regardless of difficulties. Inspired by his mother, he vowed she would never have to work again. He kept this promise upon being drafted in the NFL in 1989.
Their mutual affection is still visible in personal interactions and expressions of gratitude. Nike recently created a special red shoe--A Love Letter to Connie--to honor Knight in her tribute. Her response to the gift was only simple:
"God is so good."
Nevertheless, the bond Sanders shares with his mother is enough to make any fan melt.
