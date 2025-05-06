“Ain’t worked since 89”: Deion Sanders pays emotional tribute to mom after making her the face of new sneaker collection

Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt message with his mother, Connie Knight, as he modeled his latest sneaker in tribute to her. Mother's Day is on May 11, and "Coach Prime" wanted to celebrate his mother earlier on Instagram. On Tuesday, he posted several pictures of them wearing the Nike Air DT Max 96 "Love Letter to Connie."

The Colorado Buffaloes coach also wrote a caption to share that his mother continues to motivate him in life and career.

"My Mama was and still is my WHY? All the way from Ft. Myers Florida #239 She ain't worked since 89!!! And u got the nerve to Hate , Hate on that. #CoachPrime @mommaconnie21," Sanders wrote.

The Nike Air DT Max 96 "Love Letter to Connie" will be released on Wednesday for $170. The sneakers are mostly red, and the Nike logo and lettering are white.

Fans can search for the sneaker on the Nike website, but the page is currently unavailable. Footlocker has the shoe for pre-order, with several sold-out sizes.

"Coach Prime" will continue to pay tribute to his mother as he prepares for his third season with Colorado.

Deion Sanders enters his third year with the Colorado Buffaloes

The 2025 season will be a test for Deion Sanders as a coach. On Mar. 28, he agreed to a five-year extension to remain with Colorado for $54 million through the 2029 season. His new deal comes after speculation that he would leave the team to coach one of his sons in the NFL.

Last year, the Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 record and competed in their first bowl game since 2020. "Coach Prime" has lost several key players who contributed to the team's success, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He will be challenged to lead a new roster to compete for the top spot in the Big 12.

One of the new stars in Colorado for the upcoming season is Julian Lewis. As a freshman, he is looking to be Deion's new starting quarterback. Another player that "Coach Prime" will try to guide to play a key role is Dre'lon Miller. The wide receiver will try to replace Hunter as an important playmaker in his sophomore year.

Deion aims to prove to his doubters that he can lead a team without his sons or Hunter on the roster.

