NIL deals spark controversy as Montana Athletes allegedly courted to back Senator Jon Tester's campaign

One of the most inappropriate adoptions of the concept of NIL has occurred at the University of Montana. According to emails obtained by Fox News Digital on Thursday, college athletes are being offered cash-through-NIL deals in exchange for endorsing Sen. Jon Tester.

The university athletic director confirmed that a group named Montana Together approached athletes in Montana with offers of payment in exchange for promoting Sen. Jon Tester. That brings a new series of controversies regarding NIL to the landscape.

Since its introduction to collegiate athletics, the concept of NIL has been hugely criticized. The idea allows student-athletes to profit financially from their popularity but effectively diminishes the historic amateur outlook of college sports, and the concept is liable to be abused.

Initial contact and NIL offer by Montana Together

The story started a few months ago and seems to be gaining widespread attention. In July, a representative from Opendorse.com, a platform that serves as a marketplace for athletes to NIL deals, made the initial contact on behalf of Montana Together.

The group was said to have proposed offers ranging from $400-2,400 to student-athletes in exchange for creating videos to support the Democratic senator. Jon Tester faces a tough re-election battle against GOP candidate and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

"We have an NIL opportunity for Montana student-athletes, and I could use your help getting the information below to any individuals who you recommend applying for this campaign. Montana Together is using Opendorse to source athletes for a NIL deal," the email reads.

"Who are they looking for?: Athletes who attend college in Montana and are interested in spreading the word about Senator Jon Tester and causes you care about."

The ethical questions and legal grounds

Without a doubt, using the already controversial concept of NIL for political purposes raises numerous ethical concerns. However, there are no legal barriers to such engagements, which means neither the government nor the NCAA could stand in the way of the strategy.

Getting involved in NIL endorsement by an election campaign won't violate Federal Election Commission regulations as long as the payment is publicly disclosed. Nonetheless, it brings a lot of question marks on how NIL could interfere in electoral processes in the future.

Montana Together strongly supports Jon Tester in his campaign for re-election, but the group operates independently of his campaign. The senatorial campaign has clarified that it's unaware of the group's activities and has had no contact with them.

