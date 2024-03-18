"No, not at all": Nick Saban denies NIL played a role in his decision to retire from coaching

Nick Saban's sudden retirement in Jan has led to a series of controversies regarding the concept of name, image and likeness in collegiate athletics. The coach has been critical of the major changes NIL is bringing to the college football landscape.

Nonetheless, Saban recently revealed that the “wild wild west” of NIL didn't play a role in his decision to retire. The coach noted that he was more concerned about the future of Alabama and doesn't want the program to experience a fall considering his current age and ability.

“No, not at all,” Saban told Fox News’ Bret Baier in a recent interview following his Capitol Hill roundtable. “I just never wanted to see the program go down, and I felt whether it was recruiting or hiring coaches and people wanting to know how long you’re going to be there.”

“When you get to 72 years old, it gets harder and harder to promise people you’re gonna be there for four or five more years.”

Nick Saban says the system was favorable to Alabama

While many believe Nick Saban was infuriated by the advantage NIL has given to other programs in college football, the coach instead noted that the system was favorable to the Crimson Tide.

Saban said Alabama had adapted seamlessly to the new system and was one of the privileged programs. Nonetheless, he was wary of the enormous challenges it would bring upon the landscape in the long run.

“I loved coaching. We adapted well to the system. At Alabama, we were one of the ‘haves’ in this new, current system even though I see some serious problems with it moving forward in the future.”

The possibility of a return to coaching

During his interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Nick Saban was asked whether he would consider a return to coaching in the future. The seven-time national champion noted he will remain close to college football but not in a coaching capacity.

"Well, I'm gonna work on TV and do some things like that, and stay involved in football," Saban said. "I have businesses that I enjoy being a part of. I've got some good partnerships and relationships out there. I still want to be part of a team. That may not be in coaching, but it may be in something."

Nick Saban will become a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew ahead of the 2024 college football season. He will join Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and a host of others in presenting college football's most-watched pregame show from campuses across the country.