"No better feeling than winning a championship": 5X World Series champ Derek Jeter drops his reaction to Michigan's success

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was impressed with the Michigan Wolverines winning the college football national championship on Monday.

The Wolverines blew out the Washington Huskies 34-13 to win the national championship and finish the season 15-0. It was an incredible season for the Wolverines who have a star-studded fanbase including Jeter.

Ahead of the national championship, Jeter did a voiceover for the Michigan Wolverines hype video and was also in attendance for the game.

“The team, the team, the team: that’s all it’s ever been about,” Jeter said in the video. "That’s what this program is built on. For 373 days, you focused on one objective and together, you’ve stood on business — unfinished business — with a one-track mind. Trust in one another and seal your place in history. It all comes down to this, one last job, unfinished.”

After doing the voiceover for the hype video and attending the game, Derek Jeter took to X after the victory to share his thoughts on the win.

"No better feeling than winning a championship. Congrats (Michigan)."

As Jeter mentions, there is no better feeling than winning a championship and he would know. In his Hall of Fame baseball career, Jeter won five World Series with the New York Yankees.

Derek Jeter's history with Michigan

Although Derek Jeter never played for the Michigan Wolverines, he did sign a letter of intent to attend Michigan, which was his dream as he grew up cheering for the Wolverines.

However, after Jeter was drafted sixth overall by the New York Yankees, he decided to turn pro and forgo his scholarship at Michigan.

Despite never playing for them, Jeter has remained a fan of Michigan and admitted not playing there was a tough decision. He even asked Wolverines head coach Bill Freehan if he should sign:

"Mr. Freehan, what should I do?" Jeter asked him.

"You've got to sign," Freehan said. "You're crazy if you don't."

Although Jeter didn't play for Michigan, he has remained a massive fan and has been seen at sporting events since his retirement.

"I was a big University of Michigan fan and I still am today," Jeter said. "When I really fell in love with Michigan was on my recruiting trip."

So, Jeter attending the national championship on Monday wasn't a surprise to anyone.