"No cheating just winning": Ohio State fans elated by NFL draft underdog's honest take on Ryan Day's rich culture

Running back Quinshon Judkins spent last season at Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day. After two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Judkins helped the Buckeyes to a national championship. He decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for this year's NFL draft.

Ahead of the draft, Quinshon Judkins had an interview with SportsCenter. He was questioned about his learning experience under Ryan Day and what kind of lessons he will take to the NFL during his time with Ohio State.

Judkins highlighted the strong culture at Ohio State and how it had been amazing to play for a fanbase as passionate as the Buckeyes.

"You forever be a Buckeye," Judkins said. "When you go to Ohio State, you don't kno what it truly means to be a a part of that culture. But when you step into that locker room, when you see the community, you get involved in how valuable everything is and how passionate the fans are and the coaches."

"One of a kind," Judkins said when asked to describe Ohio State's culture under Ryan Day. "I'd say one of a kind. There's like no other..., You just go there and embrace it. It takes a special kind of person to be a part of the Ohio State team."

Fans reacted to Quinshon Judkins' heartfelt comments about Ryan Day's team. They were elated with Judkins' honest admission about the program.

"No cheating just winning," one fan commented.

"We as fans appreciate everything you did in your season as a Buckeye, and you will always be remembered by Buckeye fans everywhere," another fan said.

"Only the best play for Ohio State. Great center for great athletes and great men," this fan said.

"This is real!!!!" another fan wrote.

"And unlike some teams they didn't have to cheat to win," this fan commented.

Quinshon Judkins played in all 16 games for the Buckeyes last season under Ryan Day. He recorded 1,060 yards and 14 TDs rushing and was honored as a Third-Team All-Big Ten.

Josh Pate makes double-sided argument for Ryan Day and Ohio State after national championship triumph

On April 9, Josh Pate highlighted how Ryan Day finally managed to win his first national championship with Ohio State. However, he also pointed out their fourth consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines and the loss to Oregon during the regular season.

Josh Pate highlighted the two sides of the coin. He talked about how some will praise Day for his success, but others still criticise him for the two losses he sustained with a high-caliber team.

"If we were presenting Ryan Day as a debate topic in class, it's be so fun," Pate said. "It's so easy, here's how it would sound. Someone would say, 'Ray Day's proven himself now. He's won the national championship. He's erased all doubt.'"

"I could say, 'Well, yeah but by the old standard, he would've fallen flat on his face again last year.' They lost two games in the regular season. They only thing that saved him was that he got back in because of a new playoff format and then went on a hot streak that they should have looked like all year." (TS-1:02 onwards)

For the time being, Day is not on the hot seat anymore. However, another loss to the Wolverines this upcoming season might change the narrative regarding his future with the program.

