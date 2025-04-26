"No discount": Dez Bryant issues stern message for Shedeur Sanders after NFL draft disrespect gets out of bounds 

It's official. Shedeur Sanders, who was once expected to get drafted in the first round, has remained unpicked as the second round of the 2025 NFL draft draws to a close in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The only quarterback picked in the round was Louisville QB Tyler Shough, who went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 40.

Amid the disrespect to whom many believed was the second-best QB heading into the draft, former wide receiver Dez Bryant issued a stern message on the internet, seeing the draft status of the Colorado Buffaloes star. Bryant wrote:

"Don’t forget these teams are making business decisions..Shedeur Sanders, so whenever you do get drafted and prove you are who you are, no discounts."

Bryant wants Shedeur to prove to NFL teams that he was worthy of an early-round pick.

Meanwhile, Sanders is taking everything in stride. It was a surprise on Thursday when he didn't get picked in the first round.

"We all didn’t expect this, of course. But I feel like with God, anything is possible — everything is possible," Shedeur said. "I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. And under no circumstance — we all know — this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we’re on to bigger and better things."

"Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. That’s it," he added.

However, Shedeur Sanders was optimistic that he would be picked in the second round. Since that is no longer the case, he now hopes to be picked in the third round.

Will Shedeur Sanders get picked in the third round?

The quarterback-needy teams entering the draft were the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans picked Miami QB Cam Ward with their No. 1 pick and the Giants picked Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart as the No. 25 pick. Tyler Shough was drafted in the second round by the New Orleans Saints.

That means the Browns, Steelers and Raiders are the only potential quarterback-needy teams remaining.

The Browns already have Deshaun Watson as their quarterback, so they may not jump to pick him in the third round. Meanwhile, the Steelers, who didn't have a pick in the second round, went on to pick running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

The Raiders had two picks in the third round. They picked cornerback Darien Porter at No. 68 and will come around at No. 98 to make their final pick of the third round.

Thus, the chance of Shedeur Sanders getting picked in the third round is extremely low as well.

