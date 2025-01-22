“NO DONT TAKE HIM FROM ME”: CFB fans react as the Cincinnati Bengals bring in Notre Dame’s Al Golden for an interview

On Tuesday, Notre Dame's defensive coordinator Al Golden reportedly interviewed for the role at the Cincinnati Bengals. Moreover, according to On3's Pete Nakos, Golden is likely to accept the job with the NFL franchise.

Following the news about Golden that broke on social media, some Notre Dame fans urged the defensive coordinator to stay put with the Fighting Irish.

"NO DONT TAKE HIM FROM ME," a Notre Dame fan tweeted.

"He's going to regret leaving Notre Dame and take less money to return to NFL and will regret leaving Notre Dame if he doesn't succeed as NFL defensive coordinator," another wrote.

"It was great while it lasted mickens will have some big shoes to fill," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some ridiculed the Bengals for giving Golden an interview, especially since it was 24 hours after Notre Dame lost the national championship to Ohio State.

"His defense gave up 34 in the final. Should never depart South Bend." a user tweeted.

"Take a guy who didn't prepare his team one bit and got absolutely shredded and made no adjustments. Bad hire." a fan commented.

"Ask him why he thought his guy could cover 4 one on one with the game on the line." one wrote.

Golden's Notre Dame defense allowed 445 yards to an explosive Ohio State offensive attack in the CFP final. The Fighting Irish lost the championship game 34-23.

Al Golden likely to replace Lou Anarumo as Cincinnati Bengals DC

The Cincinnati Bengals fired Lou Anarumo from his role as the team's defensive coordinator on Jan. 6. The Bengals, who failed to make the playoffs, allowed 348.3 yards and 25.5 points per game.

While Al Golden is likely the favorite candidate to replace Anarumo, he will have a tough task at improving the Bengals' defense for the 2025 season.

Notably, Golden was the Bengals' linebackers coach from 2020 to 2021. He helped Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl in 2022, but the team lost to the LA Rams.

Golden then joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator. Now, it appears that he is set to return to the Bengals.

