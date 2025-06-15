"NO DOUBT who the most exciting player in the WNBA is" - Former Heisman winner reacts to Caitlin Clark's sensational outing vs. Liberty

Caitlin Clark was back with a bang on Saturday. After missing five games with a quad injury, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year put on a show against the defending champion New York Liberty, handing them their first loss of the season.

In the 102-88 Indiana Fever win, Clark dropped 32 points, draining seven 3-pointers, and stuffing the stat sheet with nine assists and eight rebounds.

The applause was not limited to the basketball world. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III reacted to the impressive outing from the Fever guard:

"Caitlin Clark just went CRAZY on the best team in the WNBA. First game back, 7 three’s, 32 points, 9 assists, 8 rebs and a win over the top ranked New York Liberty to give them their first loss of the season. There is NO DOUBT who the most exciting player in the WNBA is."

Clark was well-supported by her teammates in the win. Kelsey Mitchell erupted for 22 points, Lexie Hull scored 14 points, while Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson were the remaining two double-digit scorers for the team.

Meanwhile, the defending champions were led by Sabrina Ionescu, who dropped 34 points, while former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points along with five rebounds and two assists.

Robert Griffin III has always been on Caitlin Clark's side

This wasn't the first time Robert Griffin III has put his hands up in praise for Caitlin Clark. Coming into the WNBA last year as the record scorer in college circuits, the Indiana Fever guard received a hostile reception from several league veterans on and off the court.

However, among the many who have always been on her side is RGIII. In August 2024, after reports of tension and a flagged foul involving Clark and Seattle Storm players, Griffin addressed her critics:

“It’s VERY CLEAR WNBA players are tired of Caitlin Clark getting all the shine… If they don’t like it, THEN STOP HER. It’s beyond competitiveness and physical play. They don’t even want to answer questions about her. If they don’t like it, THEN STOP HER.”

He also lauded both Clark and Angel Reese as major forces reshaping the WNBA:

“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese aren’t playing like rookies. They are TAKING THE WNBA BY STORM in their own way.”

As Robert Griffin III said, Caitlin Clark isn’t just a rookie sensation — she’s the most exciting player in the WNBA.

