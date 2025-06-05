“No the hell you’re not”: AJ McCarron recalls Nick Saban’s harsh words to Alabama staffer during his recruitment process

AJ McCarron was a very strong quarterback during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. This was during a period when the team led by Nick Saban was the best in the country.

However, the battle to bring McCarron to Tuscaloosa was very tricky. The quarterback spoke about it, focusing on a specific incident from the process on a recent editon of "The Dynasty" podcast.

The main recruitment battle for McCarron was between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers, two top SEC programs that would benefit from his services.

McCarron explained on the podcast that one morning, he was awoken by a knock at the door. Upon further inspection, he saw that then Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin and the then coaching staff for the offense was at his door wanting to come in.

But, Tennessee was not the only team who had people in the area around McCarron's house. Alabama staffer Jeremy Pruitt was also there and had been watching McCarron's house for the previous two days, waiting for the sign from Alabama coach Nick Saban to make his move.

McCarron then went on to say that after meeting with the Volunteers that day, Nick Saban phoned him and explained that Pruitt had been watching his house. Saban then phoned Pruitt, who told him that nobody had been near the house that day (something that Saban knew was incorrect). The Alabama coach responded with the following quip:

“No, the hell you’re not."

It turned out that Pruitt was not watching AJ McCarron's house, but the house of an older woman who lived a few doors down from him.

AJ McCarron's playing career

Luckily, this error from Pruitt had no impact on McCarron, as he would eventually commit to playing for Alabama.

His time with the Crimson Tide was very successful. During his three seasons as starter,he threw for over 9000 yards and for 77 touchdowns. However, his biggest achievement with the team was winning two consecutive National Championship games.

He became the only QB to do this in the BCS era, and would be the last QB to do this until Stetson Bennett did for the Georgia Bulldogs. However, like the current NFL career of Bennett, McCarron was never able to make it in the professional league. McCarron was a fifth round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, and would bounce around numerous practice squads during his 10 year career.

After leaving the NFL, he joined the St Louis Battlehawks in the XFL/UFL, where he was finally successful for two seasons before being released this year.

