"No interviews needed, it's Papa Moore's time": Michigan star Zak Zinter makes his pick for Jim Harbaugh's replacement

Former head coach of the University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, is leaving Ann Arbor to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. He has been instrumental in leading the Wolverines to an impressive record of 86-25 since he took over as head coach in 2015.

Reacting to the news, Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter has voiced his opinion on who should replace Jim Harbaugh as the head coach. Responding to NFL insider Adam Schefter's report, Zinter tweeted that Michigan's offensive coordinator should be promoted to the head coaching position.

In a tweet, Zinter posted that it is Sherrone Moore time, who served as Wolverine’s acting HC for four games during the 2023 season:

"No interviews needed, it's Papa Moore's time," Zinter tweeted.

It seems that Zinter's wish might come true, as there are strong indications that Sherrone Moore is indeed the top candidate for the Wolverines' head coaching job. Senior Editor of The Wolverine.com, Chris Balas, suggests that Moore is expected to be named the next head coach.

Last season, Moore took on the role of offensive coordinator and also served as the interim head coach when Harbaugh was suspended.

With Moore at the helm, Michigan might see him as a weapon to compete for another Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sherrone Moore's promotion will help preserve the Michigan culture

FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young also supports the idea of promoting Sherrone Moore. In his podcast, Young puts some weight on the importance of maintaining the team's culture and believes that Moore, at the age of 37, presents the best opportunity to do so.

"I think you need to try to do as much as you can to keep that culture intact, and 37-year-old Sherrone Moore gives you the best opportunity to do that," said Young.

"That’s the most important thing Warde Manuel can do right now. You need to go ahead and hit the button right now that says, ‘Sherrone Moore will be the next head coach at the University of Michigan.’"

Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines

Young urges the University of Michigan's athletic director, Warde Manuel, to make the decision and declare Moore as the next head coach.

It is worth pointing out that Moore led Michigan to notable victories against Penn State and rival Ohio State, securing the Big Ten regular-season title. With such accomplishments, Moore has undoubtedly gained the respect and support of players.

