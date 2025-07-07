"No one is hotter than the Irish" "Texas fumbled another?": Fans react as Marcus Freeman secures 4-star WR, hours after Devin Fitzgerald's commitment

Four-Star wide receiver Brayden Robinson committed to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in the 2026 class on Sunday. The Texas native from Red Oak High School chose the Irish over Texas, Miami, SMU and Arizona.

“Beyond Blessed. Home Sweet Home #GOIRISH ☘️," Robinson told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

Robinson's commitment gave Notre Dame a total of 25 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. Fans were quick to react to this massive recruiting win.

"No one is hotter than the Irish right now. Marcus Freeman lapping folks," a fan wrote.

"ND surprising me the most in recruiting this year. They going off," one added.

"LFFFG🍀🍀🍀🍀 Irish getting a natty within next couple years 😎," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to poke fun at rival programs for missing out on Robinson.

"Texas fumbled another? Queue the “he’s only in it for the money” posts," a person wrote.

"Mario getting his cheeks clapped at every turn. Issues in Sunrise?" a fan mocked.

Robinson’s commitment capped off a remarkable three-day stretch for Marcus Freeman, who secured three four-star recruits in a row: Kaydon Finley on Friday, Devin Fitzgerald on Saturday and Robinson on Sunday.

Robinson also became the fifth wide receiver in Notre Dame’s 2026 class, joining Dylan Faison, Bubba Frazier, Finley and Fitzgerald.

What does Brayden Robinson's commitment mean for Marcus Freeman?

Brayden Robinson has been a priority target for Notre Dame for a long time and received an offer from Marcus Freeman's program during Pot of Gold Day 16 months ago. He made multiple trips to South Bend throughout his recruitment, including an official visit during the weekend of June 13-15.

“It feels good,” Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily following his commitment. “I feel like I made the right decision. I'm looking forward to getting on campus in January.”

During his three seasons at Red Oak, Robinson recorded 155 passes for 2,328 yards with 34 total scores. He is the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Athlon Sports’ Bryan Driskell discussed what Robinson could bring to Marcus Freeman’s squad. He said:

"He can do some different things in the Notre Dame offense in similar ways to Jordan Faison, but the slot is his ideal position. He can be a weapon in the screen game, movement plays (jets, reverses) and screen game.

Robinson also boasts phenomenal track speed, clocking a personal best of 10.44 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

