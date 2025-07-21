"No wonder why Michigan got caught cheating" - CFB fans troll Jim Harbaugh as ex-Wolverines HC goes viral hiding at Chargers camp

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has gone viral on the Internet after he was seen peeping from behind a black curtain at the Chargers’ practice. The clip was originally posted by the Chargers’ official X account on Monday and has garnered over 1 million views and more than 20k likes.

College football fans couldn't let this opportunity go to troll the former Michigan Wolverines coach for the viral clip. A fan named Takes By Fans on X wrote:

“No wonder why Michigan got caught cheating.”

Dov Kleiman wrote on X:

“This is not normal.”

BLOCKXS.COM commented:

“Harbaugh auditioning for Hollywood.”

Daddy K commented:

“He’s that Dad that embarrasses his kids but everybody else loves him!”

Sports Analyst wrote:

“Best thing that happened to the Chargers franchise since drafting Herbert.”

Socialplug wrote:

“Harbaugh brings the drama again.”

Jim Harbaugh is getting set for his second season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned to the NFL to take the Chargers’ coaching job following his perfect 15-0 campaign with a national championship to show for it.

In his first season coaching the Chargers, he led the team to an 11-6 finish, reaching the AFC playoffs as a wild-card team. The team fell to a 32-12 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round. His goal this season will be to make it further in the playoffs.

Jim Harbaugh talks about White House visit

Jim Harbaugh and his brother John visited the White House earlier this month to meet with President Donald Trump. While the purpose of the visit has not been disclosed, the Chargers coach has raved about the meeting at a recent press conference. He said:

“There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the President with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great. I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody.”

Harbaugh’s brother, John, has been coaching the Baltimore Ravens since 2008. The brothers famously went head-to-head in Super Bowl XLVII, with John winning the berth 34-31. Harbaugh would later leave the NFL to coach college football at Michigan from 2015 to 2023.

