Noah Whittington injury update: Latest on Oregon Ducks RB's season-ending ankle injury

The Oregon Ducks have a talented running back in junior Noah Whittington and he has been a force this season. Coming off a 2022 season where he had statistical highs across the board, the team was excited to see him progress throughout the season and continue to make Oregon look like a contender for the national championship.

However, Noah Whittington suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes. While running with the football, his ankle buckled under some contact and was carted to the locker room after being in the medical tent.

But what is the latest update that coach Dan Lanning has provided?

Noah Whittington's season in jeopardy after injury

Noah Whittington may have had his season ended with the injury as when Oregon coach Dan Lanning was asked if Whittington would return during the season, he replied with no. The junior running back was having the best season of his career as he had 20 rushing attempts for 146 yards (7.3 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as 10 receptions for 78 yards.

What will the Oregon Ducks do at the running back position going forward?

The Oregon Ducks have been an extremely run-heavy offense as their 227.2 rushing yards per game this season is ranked sixth in all of college football. Losing Whittington is going to be a massive blow to one of the best offenses in the entire sport and will need to figure out what to do without him on the field.

Junior Bucky Irving and sophomore Jordan James have actually surpassed Whittington in terms of carries and yards this season. The three-headed running attack is going to be down a member so expect those two to get a boost in rushing attempts.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix also has been playing at a Heisman Trophy level throughout the season, and as the season advances, he will be asked to step up even more. The Oregon Ducks still have a shot to make the College Football Playoff but it remains to be seen whether this program can continue dominating.