"Nobody in the country has taken as many snaps as he has" - Travis Hunter's Heisman contention gets validation from QB Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes is having a storied football season and the school potentially has two Heisman Trophy candidates. Colorado is led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter who is a wide receiver and cornerback. However, given the recent history, the Heisman, in general, has been awarded to a quarterback in eight of the last 10 years.

However, Sanders says what Hunter is doing is special and he should be the Heisman favorite after two weeks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I mean he proves himself week-by-week, he did it last year. He continues to do it this year, offense and defense. There's nobody in the country that has taken as many snaps as he is and dominated much as he is," says Shedeur Sanders.

What Hunter is doing is certainly unique as he's a lockdown corner and a top receiver for Colorado. Through two games he has played 274 snaps and somehow is able to be dominant at both positions.

So far this season, Hunter has seven total tackles and one interception, along with two pass defenses. Offensively, he's received 14 passes for 192 yards but is looking for his first touchdown of the season.

Although Travis Hunter is playing two positions, he's currently 13th in Heisman odds. Just ahead of him in the odds are the likes of Jayden Daniels, Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Bo Nix among others.

Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is a first-round pick at WR and CB

Travis Hunter is a big reason why the Colorado Buffaloes are 2-0 to begin the season. He had a massive interception at the goal line against TCU which saved a touchdown.

Not only has Hunter caught the college football world by storm, but Deion Sanders thinks Hunter would be a first-round pick in the NFL as a wide receiver or a cornerback.

With that, Sanders thinks there's a chance Hunter could also be the first pick when he declares for the draft.

“This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like first pick," said Sanders. "He is the first pick. That’s who he is. Travis is—and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game.”

Travis Hunter and Colorado will host Colorado State on Saturday before having back-to-back games against Oregon and USC which will show just how good the Buffaloes are.

Poll : Do you think Travis Hunter should win the Heisman? Yes No 0 votes