"Nobody feels like QBs after Cam Ward is good enough": Insider raises eyebrows with bizzare claim on eve of 2025 NFL draft

On NFL Live on ESPN, the crew dove into the chaos surrounding Cam Ward and quarterback value heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the Titans holding the top pick and the draft set at Lambeau Field, one thing sparked debate: what happens after Ward?
"The reality is nobody feels like the quarterbacks after Cam is good enough to take them at that value," said one analyst during the discussion.
Dan Orlovsky stepped in.
“Why?” he asked. “I don’t make the damn rules. I’m not taking the pick.”
He pointed to a trend. Teams want their next guy to be like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.
“And if they’re not that, we can’t take them on the platform,” he said.
It’s not that the rest aren’t talented; it’s just that the league is chasing a mold now. Franchises don’t want to risk it high in the order unless they’re sure the guy is a decade-long solution.
“If I’m going to pick you three, six, or nine,” Orlovsky added, “you’ve got to be a certain thing.
"If he isn't that guy and what Mickey Loomis is saying, I can sleep at night because this dude at this position is going to be great or very good for the next decade. Then they get a quarterback," another analyst from the panel said.
The fear is missing on that pick and setting the franchise back years.
Still, Ward seems to have earned that trust. The Titans have reportedly locked in their pick and rejected trade offers. Ward, who threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with seven interceptions at Miami, feels confident.
He has praised the team’s offense and believes in their underrated potential. While other names like Shedeur Sanders or Jalen Milroe float around, Ward is the top dog; the Titans’ silence only seems to confirms that.
Cam Ward to the Titans? CBS analyst calls It a franchise-changing move
With the 2025 NFL Draft hours away, all signs point to Ward becoming the next face of the Tennessee Titans. The Miami standout has been a rising force and is expected to go No. 1 overall to a franchise ready for a reset.
CBS Sports’ Adam Schein didn’t hold back.
“I think it’s Josh Allen qualities,” he said, praising Ward’s game. “Don’t be surprised when Cam Ward hits the ground running. I think he’s gonna have an excellent career and 2025 season in Tennessee.
"They have players Callahan's a good offensive mind," Schein said. "I'm telling you don't be surprised when Cam Ward hits the ground running. I think he's gonna have an excellent career and 2025 season in Tennessee."
Ward himself is excited about the fit. While his jersey number remains a question, the belief in his talent is clear. In Nashville, a new era might just be starting, with Cam Ward under center.
