Warren Moon makes feelings known on Cam Ward eyeing retired No. 1 jersey at Tennessee

Cam Ward is widely projected to be the Tennessee Titans' top pick in the NFL draft. The Miami quarterback wore the No. 1 jersey in college, but it remains to be seen if he'll keep the number in the pros.
The Titans retired the No. 1 jersey in honor of legendary QB Warren Moon, who played for the team for 10 seasons (from 1984 to 1993) when it was then called the Houston Oilers. However, Moon might be open to the idea of giving Ward his jersey number if the Titans draft him first overall.
"I'm thinking about it," Moon said, via Paul Kuharsky.com, before adding that he needs more time to consider the possibility.
During his time with the then-Oilers, Moon earned six Pro Bowl selections. He also won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 1990.
The Oilers rebranded as the Titans in 1999. In 2006, Tennessee retired Moon's No. 1 jersey. It will be interesting to see if the Pro Football Hall of Famer opts to un-retire his jersey for Ward.
Cam Ward wore the No. 1 jersey during his final collegiate year at Miami
Cam Ward donned the No. 7 jersey at Columbia High School in West Columbia, Texas, and during his two years at Incarnate Word. However, he switched to No. 1 at Washington State in 2022 and kept it after transferring to Miami for the 2024 season.
Ward was recently asked about his jersey number, and said that he planned to keep it No. 1 in the NFL.
"One right now, but we'll see when I am in the league," he said in a recent TikTok interview. "It just depends on what team I go to, what number they got. So we're hoping to stay with one. If not, I'll just switch my number."
In the 2024 season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for four touchdowns. He led Miami to a 10-3 record and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
