“Nobody like US” - Falcons RB Bijan Robinson has ecstatic reaction as Texas lays out Lamborghinis for recruiting visitors 

The Texas Longhorns are surely letting the recruits know that they have money to flash and Bijan Robinson approves. The Steve Sarkisian-led program produced a show-stopping sight for the visiting potential recruits by bringing out a fleet of Lamborghini supercars.

More than half-a-dozen prospects made their way to the program facilities on Friday for an official visit.

The Longhorns are coming on the back of a solid season that saw them make the playoffs. They fell a step away from making it to the national championship game but surely impressed a lot of fans and prospects. But the new entrants to the SEC want to leave nothing to chance to strengthen the roster.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is an Instagram post showing the fleet of Lamborghini cars at a Texas Longhorns recruitment visit over the weekend.

“Texas is different,” Sportscenter shared the post with a clip.

Many were left in awe of the money flash from the Longhorns but Bijan Robinson didn't seem surprised. He left a comment on the said post and hyped up his college team. The Atlanta Falcons running back wrote:

“Nobody like US."

Bijan Robinson's hype for the Longhorns.

Robinson joined the Longhorns back in 2020 and stayed in Austin for three seasons. He was picked eighth overall by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first year in the league, he made the PFWA All-Rookie team.

The Longhorns had defensive prospects visiting them on the weekend, including defensive lineman Brandon Brown who has already committed to the program. Edge rusher Javion Hilson is committed to FSU while the likes of five-star prospect Michael Terry III are still deciding.

Bijan Robinson was committed to another school before flipping to Texas

Bijan Robinson had a great career with the Texas Longhorns, becoming one of the top NFL prospects of the 2023 Draft class. But in an appearance on the ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast last month, he revealed that he could have gone to another school. According to the RB, he had silently committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"But I just knew I could really go to Texas for a 40-year decision and not just football and I can become somebody here and always feel like this is the place for me, when I told the coaches that was the hardest conversation of my life,” he told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Robinson is now in the NFL, suiting up for the Falcons. He almost broke the 1000-yard barrier in his rookie year, raking in 976 rushing yards and finding the end zone four times on foot.

The versatile offensive weapon also caught four receiving touchdowns and 476 receiving yards. The foundation of the player was built in the Longhorns’ football program.