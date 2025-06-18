  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Nobody wants to play for Brent Venables" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick flips major 6’3 star's commitment from Oklahoma to UNC

"Nobody wants to play for Brent Venables" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick flips major 6’3 star's commitment from Oklahoma to UNC

By Garima
Published Jun 18, 2025 18:23 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record (image credit: IMAGN)

North Carolina hired former NFL coach Bill Belichick after firing Mack Brown following a 6-7 season. Belichick, who is new to college coaching and recruitment, can credit one of his early wins to three-star offensive lineman Will Conroy.

Oklahoma has had a good streak in recruiting in the 2026 class, picking up seven new prospects since mid-May. However, on Wednesday, the Sooners hit a bump as Conroy changed his pledge and committed to UNC instead.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X reacted to the news, with one referring to Oklahoma coach Brent Venables:

“Nobody wants to play for BV 😂😂🫵🫵🫵🤘🤘🤘," a fan tweeted.
"Interesting…he leaves the opportunity to play in the SEC & for Bill Bedenbaugh, one of the BEST OL coaches in the country, & for a blue blood?? To a coach who likely won’t be there in a year, in the ACC, and a team that’s known for basketball?? Best of luck to him…BOOMER!!” another fan wrote.
"Brokelahoma being outspent by a Midteir ACC school, a sad sight to see for a once great program,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Tar Heels fans were elated about the flip.

“Smart decision young man,” a fan commented.
“Let’s go!! My guy!! The takeover continues!” another fan said.
‘But everyone told me that Bill couldn’t recruit 🧐,” a fan wrote.

Conroy is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. He first committed to Oklahoma in December, choosing it over schools like Oregon, Texas A&M and Missouri. He also had offers from USC, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State.

UNC and Bill Belichick’s latest TE acquisition

North Carolina continues to build momentum under Bill Belichick. It has assembled one of the top transfer portal classes for 2025 and a nationally ranked 2026 high school recruiting class. The Tar Heels are No. 13, according to ESPN recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert’s latest rankings.

One tight end addition is four-star prospect Aveon Williams from Arizona. He is the No. 22 prospect in his state (according to 247Sports), and chose North Carolina over offers from Oregon and Arizona.

According to InsideCarolina, Williams committed to UNC before his official visit ended, likely impressed by the direction Belichick is taking the program to.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications