"Nobody wants to play for Brent Venables" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick flips major 6’3 star's commitment from Oklahoma to UNC

North Carolina hired former NFL coach Bill Belichick after firing Mack Brown following a 6-7 season. Belichick, who is new to college coaching and recruitment, can credit one of his early wins to three-star offensive lineman Will Conroy.

Oklahoma has had a good streak in recruiting in the 2026 class, picking up seven new prospects since mid-May. However, on Wednesday, the Sooners hit a bump as Conroy changed his pledge and committed to UNC instead.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X reacted to the news, with one referring to Oklahoma coach Brent Venables:

“Nobody wants to play for BV 😂😂🫵🫵🫵🤘🤘🤘," a fan tweeted.

"Interesting…he leaves the opportunity to play in the SEC & for Bill Bedenbaugh, one of the BEST OL coaches in the country, & for a blue blood?? To a coach who likely won’t be there in a year, in the ACC, and a team that’s known for basketball?? Best of luck to him…BOOMER!!” another fan wrote.

"Brokelahoma being outspent by a Midteir ACC school, a sad sight to see for a once great program,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Tar Heels fans were elated about the flip.

“Smart decision young man,” a fan commented.

“Let’s go!! My guy!! The takeover continues!” another fan said.

‘But everyone told me that Bill couldn’t recruit 🧐,” a fan wrote.

Conroy is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. He first committed to Oklahoma in December, choosing it over schools like Oregon, Texas A&M and Missouri. He also had offers from USC, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State.

UNC and Bill Belichick’s latest TE acquisition

North Carolina continues to build momentum under Bill Belichick. It has assembled one of the top transfer portal classes for 2025 and a nationally ranked 2026 high school recruiting class. The Tar Heels are No. 13, according to ESPN recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert’s latest rankings.

One tight end addition is four-star prospect Aveon Williams from Arizona. He is the No. 22 prospect in his state (according to 247Sports), and chose North Carolina over offers from Oregon and Arizona.

According to InsideCarolina, Williams committed to UNC before his official visit ended, likely impressed by the direction Belichick is taking the program to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More