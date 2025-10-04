"None of his behaviors is connected to biblical worldview": Jason Whitlock questions Deion Sanders' faith after supporting Shedeur in new controversy

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur is facing difficulties in the NFL after losing the starting quarterback job to Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, sports commentator Jason Whitlock went on a rant criticizing the Colorado coach’s faith following Shedeur’s viral mime incident.“This is my problem with Deion Sanders,” Whitlock said (1:22) on Friday. “He professes the Christian faith, but none of his worldview, none of his behaviors, none of his leadership approach is connected to a biblical worldview.“Deion is juvenile, and his son is juvenile, and that's why his son, when asked simple questions about Dillon Gabriel being named the starter... he's been trying to undermine Dillon Gabriel. Joe Flacco, the whole Browns deal because he's juvenile.”Whitlock’s remarks came after Shedeur’s locker room incident last week, when the Browns announced Gabriel as their QB1, and Shedeur silently mouthed answers to reporters’ questions about the decision.Many fans and analysts criticized Shedeur’s behavior, but Coach Prime chose to joke about it instead.&quot;Good 1 son. You did that,&quot; Coach Prime responded.Coach Prime is well-known for his regular motivational posts on social media, and many like Whitlock didn’t like how Deion responded to Shedeur's incident.Meanwhile, Whitlock's statement might refer to one of Sanders’ latest posts on X.“A Confident man will never agree with a man that has no confidence because they think totally different, they respond totally different to adversity &amp; they live totally different lives. Don’t allow CONFIDENCE to OFFEND your INSECURITIES!” Coach Prime tweeted on Thursday.While the Colorado coach continues to focus on confidence, Whitlock instead highlighted the importance of humility.“You have to submerge yourself, drown yourself in so much scripture that there is no room for that, that you see self control as the epitome of masculinity,” Whitlock said.“What these guys, when they're being honest, what they see is the epitome of masculinity is their willingness to be violent and harm someone, if necessary, in their mind.”Deion Sanders focus on positivity after BYU lossColorado fell 2-3 after last weekend's 24-21 loss to BYU. Deion Sanders is trying to turn things around and spoke on that vision during this week's episode of the &quot;Colorado Football Coaches Show.&quot;&quot;When you lose, you're not happy by any means. But the way you lose improves your attitude,&quot; Sanders said (via SI) &quot;Can you take some positives from the negative and apply it to you team to hopefully, prayerfully, deposit that this week? Yes.“When we walked out of Houston, it was nothing. You're upset, I mean livid. Last week (BYU), it was, 'You know what? We should have won that game.' That's how you think as a head coach.&quot;Colorado will look to turn things around in its road game against TCU on Saturday.