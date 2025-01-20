“None of that light should be taken away”: Marcus Freeman shares thoughts on natty being played on Martin Luther King Jr.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is preparing for the biggest game of his career on a historic day. Monday, Jan. 20, marks the College Football Playoff National Championship and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Freeman acknowledged the significance of his opportunity to become the first black coach to win a national title, but he insisted the focus should remain on honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

“January 20th, MLK Day, is about celebrating the life of Dr. King and the impact he’s made on our country,” Freeman said during a press conference. “None of that light should be taken away by this national championship game.”

The day carries added weight as Freeman leads Notre Dame into a clash with Ohio State, with history on the line.

“I want to be a demonstration of what someone can do if they are given the opportunity,” he shared in a past interview.

Freeman’s coaching journey is already in the spotlight. In 2021, he became the first black head coach in Notre Dame’s storied history, and he’s been vocal about the importance of providing opportunities to minority coaches.

CFB analyst backs Marcus Freeman for 'one of the biggest stories of recent years'

The Fighting Irish HC is on the cusp of making college football history in Monday night’s natty showdown against Ohio State. Freeman could become the first black head coach to win an FBS title, a feat made even more momentous as it unfolds on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in King’s hometown of Atlanta.

The stars couldn’t be more aligned, with ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum calling Freeman’s journey “one of the biggest stories of recent years.” Finebaum discussed the social significance of Freeman’s potential victory on ESPN’s ‘Get Up.’ He said:

“I think it’s pretty obvious what Marcus Freeman is fighting for tonight. It’s the social significance of a black man winning the national championship on MLK Day in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown. That cannot be overlooked, and that would be one of the biggest stories of recent years, if ever, in college football.”

When Freeman’s team trumped Penn State in the semifinals [Orange Bowl], he shared his thoughts on the historic nature of his journey.

“It is an honor … but this ain’t about me. This is about us.”

Marcus Freeman is in his third season with the Fighting Irish and has revived a stale Notre Dame program.

