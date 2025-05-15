  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Nonsense”: Mel Kiper Jr. fires back at Mario Cristobal’s claims of favoring Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward

“Nonsense”: Mel Kiper Jr. fires back at Mario Cristobal’s claims of favoring Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward

By Tyriece Simon
Modified May 15, 2025 03:23 GMT
Mel Kiper Jr. (L) NFL: 2011 NFL Draft and Mario Cristobal (R) Florida State at Miami
Mel Kiper Jr. (L) NFL: 2011 NFL Draft and Mario Cristobal (R) Florida State at Miami

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has responded to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal's comments regarding the 2025 NFL draft. On Wednesday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared a statement from Cristobal on X(formerly Twitter) about his thoughts on Cam Ward not getting more coverage from Kiper Jr. despite being the first pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

The coach shared that he wasn't disappointed in the ESPN analyst because his former quarterback wasn't bothered by it.

"The only reason I would be disappointed, was if Cam was," Cristobal said to McMurphy.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mario Cristobal also claimed he did not know or speak to Kiper Jr. about Ward being selected first in the 2025 NFL draft. Kiper Jr. responded to McMurphy's tweet and shared that he had Ward as a sixth pick on his mock draft, which was higher than what other experts had him at.

Kiper Jr. also addressed claims that he was speaking to Deion Sanders to influence his coverage of talking about Shedeur Sanders.

Ad
"Mario Cristobal claims he spoke to a million people about Cam Ward, yet the one he didn't speak to, being me, had Ward ranked higher (6th on my big board) than any of the other draft experts. Interesting isn't it. And oh by the way, I didn't speak to Deion about Shedeur either. I need another Orange Crush after this nonsense," Kiper Jr. tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Kiper Jr. received criticism for his extensive coverage of Shedeur not being picked earlier in the draft. Although the analyst had the quarterback as a first-round pick, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was not selected by the Cleveland Browns until the fifth round.

Throughout ESPN's draft broadcast, Kiper Jr. discussed his shock at quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe getting selected before Shedeur. Some fans agreed with his belief that Shedeur should've been a first-round or second-round pick, while others believe Kiper Jr. overrated the former Colorado leader.

Ad

Mario Cristobal on Cam Ward's importance to the Miami Hurricanes

On Wednesday, Mario Cristobal spoke with the ACC Network about Ward's impact on the team. He believes the quarterback increased the Hurricanes' relevance and praised his work ethic.

"He's left a lasting impact, and he's raised a profile of our program, our university," Cristobal said (Timestamp: 4:54). And what you saw on tape of him growing up, if he ever had a bad play. He followed it up by 'I'm going to kick your you know what' for the rest of the game, and that's what you got from him during the year."
Ad
youtube-cover

The Miami leader added that he will miss Ward this upcoming season, but plans to watch him play with the Titans for his rookie year.

About the author
Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications