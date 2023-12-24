Northwestern Football Injury Report ahead of Las Vegas Bowl: Updates on Chris Petrucci, Duke Olges, and more

The Northwestern Wildcats face the Utah Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats season was middle of the road, finishing with a 7-5 overall record and 5-4 Big Ten record. They were second in the Big Ten West standings, three games behind the non-stellar Iowa. However, having a bowl year was a surprise for a program that went 1-11 in 2022.

They face a Utes team that showed glimpses of greatness at several points of the season, with them even getting into the top 10 during the first few weeks of the season. They finished 8-4, with a 5-4 conference record, in their final season in the Pac-12. Utah sorely missed quarterback Cam Rising, with the school having to go with a two-quarterback system for much of the season.

The Las Vegas Bowl will be played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utes are heavy 6.5 points favorites for this one. A victory here would be a huge success for Northwestern after last year's hazing scandal.

Here's a list of some of Northwestern's injuries ahead of the bowl showdown. No important contributor will be missing the game against Utah on Saturday night.

Northwestern Wildcats injury report ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

Duke Olges, DL

Duke Olges is questionable for this game, with the player dealing with an undisclosed issue since Saturday, Dec. 17. The betting outlet Covers reported the injury.

Jacob Gill, WR

Gill was one of three Wildcats to come down with an injury during the second week of November. At the time, the player had been reported as ready against Wisconsin, but he didn't feature anymore in the season. It is thought he is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Chris Petrucci, TE

Petrucci is yet another player dealing with an undisclosed issue. The tight end went down with an injury on Nov. 11, and the school has yet to reveal what he's suffering from.

