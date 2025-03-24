Nostalgia strikes Ryan Day as Ohio State confirms Buckeyes' date of visiting the White House

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes aren't done celebrating their historic College Football Playoff national championship just yet. Their title earned them a trip to the White House to meet with United States President Donald Trump, a meeting planned for April 14.

On Monday, Eleven Warriors' Chase Brown posted about Day looking back on his younger years while discussing what the event might be like.

"Yeah, it's an honor to be invited," Day said. "We were formally invited. I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that, like, 'Man, what an honor that would be.' So it's part of the celebration of our team. I think the (Philadelphia) Eagles are maybe going before us, but I think our date is April 14, so looking forward to getting that all planned out."

Ohio State will be the second championship team to head to the White House since Trump took office in January. The Florida Panthers, last season's Stanley Cup winners, went on Feb. 3. Vice President JD Vance is an Ohio State graduate.

Trump has taken an interest in several sporting events since assuming the presidency. He attended the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia this past weekend for the second time in three years.

What have Ryan Day and Ohio State been up to since the win?

Ryan Day hasn't had much of a chance to kick back since winning the crown. During a radio appearance a few weeks after winning it all, he told Columbus' 97.1 The Fan that his motor was still running as he waited for things to calm down to spend time with his family.

"Yeah, a little bit here and there," Ryan Day said last month. "People have asked, 'Have you been able to enjoy it yet? It's kind of, I guess, a hybrid, you know, where the game doesn't stop, and we've got to keep moving forward. But, at the same time, we've had a few moments, had a few dinners to just kind of smile, enjoy, and take a deep breath.

"But, hoping maybe throughout the month of February, once we get into the dead period, get everything organized with the staff, and we'll be able to get away and spend a little more quality time together."

Ohio State has begun spring practice and is ironing out one position in particular — quarterback. Will Howard, the signal-caller who helped the Buckeyes to the national title, has moved on and will likely be taken in the NFL draft next month. Day needs to figure out who will take his place in a battle that includes Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair.

Whoever lines up at QB for Ryan Day's Ohio State will be aiming to help his team to a repeat next season.

