"Not good enough" " Absolutely ridiculous" : CFB world reacts to Michigan football's NCAA sanctions for violating COVID recruiting rules

The NCAA has penalized the Michigan Wolverines program for violating recruitment and coaching rules that were in place during the COVID pandemic.

As punishment, five former staff members face penalties for being involved in coaching activities during the "dead period" caused by the pandemic. During this period, programs were not allowed to contact recruits in person or hold tryouts on their campus, which the NCAA has found Michigan guilty of doing.

"Michigan and five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting and coaching activities by noncoaching staff members that occureed within the football program, and the appropriate penalties for those violations."

Following the NCAA's investigation and subsequent sanctions, college football fans had mixed reactions.

Some fans are not surprised that Michigan is involved in another scandal.

These fans mentioned a cheeseburger, as then-head coach Jim Harbaugh was accused of buying a recruit a cheeseburger on campus which is a violation of recruitment rules.

This is just cheeseburger gate. 🍔" wrote one fan

Well, there goes the whole "it was just a cheeseburger" narrative." wrote another fan

Other fans believed that Michigan should've received harsher penalties.

Not good enough. Should have stripped a title and banned the program for a set amount of time." Wrote this fan

However, other fans seem to downplay the violations, blaming the NCAA rules rather than the actions of Michigan

Near agreement on penalties? NCAA negotiates penalties? Weak. No wonder these teams cheat." wrote one fan

It's absolutely ridiculous. All Covid policy was horse shit." wrote another fan

Tattoos are worse than cheating I guess. What a world we live in" wrote a third fan

Can the Michigan Wolverines win another national championship even with the sanctions?

Even with these sanctions, the Wolverines will be coming into the 2024 season with a strong team, many of whom would have won the National Championship with Michigan the season prior.

However, things will appear very different. Both star quarterback JJ McCarthy and star running back Blake Corum, who many said was why the Wolverines won the National Championship last season, will not return as they have entered the NFL draft. The new offense will have some returning stars, like running back Donovan Edwards, who will be hoping to be as strong as Corum was

Additionally, the Wolverines will be with a new head coach. Jim Harbaugh has left to become the new HC of the Los Angeles Chargers and was replaced by offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who has some experience as the Wolverines HC, filling in for Harbaugh when he was suspended.

Add in the fact that the Big Ten is gaining the likes of the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, and it looks like the Michigan Wolverines route to another Big Ten championship will be harder than it has been for the last few years

The potential restrictions on recruitment could mean that these struggles may continue for the Wolverines for a while.

Do you think the Michigan Wolverines can win the National Championship this year?

Do you think the Michigan Wolverines can win the National Championship this year?

