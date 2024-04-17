Michigan football sanctions: From probation to show-cause notice - everything you need to know about latest NCAA penalties 

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off winning the national championship but today may be the biggest sigh of relief that the program has had since the 2023 season ended. The NCAA penalized the Michigan Wolverines for recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

Below is what the NCAA announced as a result of their findings.

"Michigan and five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting and coaching activities by noncoaching staff members that occureed within the football program, and the appropriate penalties for those violations."

The NCAA also stated that five coaches were given punishment but only four coaches accepted the punishment levied. The other coach will have a separate case as he did not accept the punishment. Below is what the NCAA gave each coach as a punishment:

Undisclosed fine

One-year show-cause for each coach

Three years probation

Recruiting restrictions

One noteworthy thing is there's no postseason ban. While they still have the ongoing sign-stealing investigation going on, it appears that the Michigan Wolverines are at least satisfied with the punishment. Former coach Jim Harbaugh also served a three-game suspension at the beginning of last season due to this.

What does this mean for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024?

The Michigan Wolverines experienced significant offseason changes but are relieved as no coaching staff members face suspensions. However, there are uncertainties regarding recruiting restrictions, including limits on visits, scholarships, or NIL allotment.

This is a great day for the Michigan Wolverines as one of their NCAA violations has had the punishment allotted.

