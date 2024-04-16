What are Michigan football's recruiting violations? All we know about penalties enforced by NCAA in latest ruling

The Michigan Wolverines football program has finally been hit with official recruiting violations. Jim Harbaugh was illegally communicating with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period. He was originally suspended for the first four games of last season, which was reduced to three games. However, the Michigan program also has some recruiting violations as a result.

Michigan football faces NCAA sanctions over COVID recruiting violations

Below is a snippet from the NCAA stating exactly what the violations are:

"The agreed-upon violations involve impermissible in-person recruiting contacts during a COVID-19 dead period, impermissible tryouts, and the program exceeding the number of allowed countable coaches when noncoaching staff members engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities."

The penalties that the NCAA has decided upon include:

Three years probation

Undisclosed fine

Recruiting restrictions

One year show-cause for five people

It is also important to state that one of the five coaches did not agree to the terms, and that will separate the cases. The NCAA also said the four coaches can begin serving their punishment while the other unnamed coach awaits a final decision.

"By separating the cases, the Division I Committee on Infractions publicly acknowledges the infractions case and permits the school and the participating individuals to immdiately begin serving their penalties while awaiting the committee's final decision on the remaining contested portion of the case."

"That decision will include any findings and penalties for the former coach. This is the fourth case where the committee has used multiple resolution paths."

What does this mean for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024?

This ultimately does not mean much for the program regarding the players. There is no postseason ban or anything of the like, just limitations on recruiting. So this was the best-case scenario for that. However, they still have to await the punishment from the NCAA regarding the Connor Stallions situation.

