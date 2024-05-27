“Not that I asked him if I should take it” - Kalen DeBoer on conversation with Nick Saban when he was offered Alabama job

On a recent episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer talked about his conversation with former Alabama coach Nick Saban when he was offered the coaching job. DeBoer discussed his reaction to landing the biggest job in college football and how he believes his success at Washington will shape his time with the Crimson Tide.

When Russillo asked DeBoer what Coach Saban had told him about the job, he said that he didn't receive specific advice but had a chance to speak with Saban when he was offered the opportunity.

“I don't know if he told me specifically," DeBoer said [Timestamp - 3:12]. "If I had anything, I'd probably read between lines, right? But I did get a chance to speak with him just right around the time when I was offered the opportunity. I reached out to him and just wanted to have that feeling, that vibe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Not that I was going to ask him if I should take it or if I was going to get offered it, but I'd never had a chance to talk with him."

DeBoer highlighted Saban's consistent high-level performance over the years and acknowledged the effort and planning behind the program's facilities, structure and staff, all contributing to its success.

Also Read: “The potential is there” - Kalen DeBoer lays out conditions that can help Alabama make it to 2024 College Football Playoff

Kalen DeBoer's different coaching style

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama's football program is experiencing changes under its new coach, Kalen DeBoer. Unlike his predecessor, Nick Saban, DeBoer has a different style and approach, which might cause some fans to feel frustrated if the team's performance declines. DeBoer's methods include playing music during practice and letting assistant coaches talk to the media, a significant shift from the past strict "one-voice" policy.

According to Chip Patterson of CBS Sports:

“The environment seems more relaxed now, which could be beneficial, particularly as it aligns better with DeBoer's personality."

It's expected that Alabama will still be a strong team, but there might be more challenging games than usual. It remains to be seen how fans and the public react to these changes if the team doesn't do as well as they're used to.

Also Read: “It's a challenge but it's a lot of fun”: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer embraces what makes Crimson Tide unique while uniting a diverse group of individuals