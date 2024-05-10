“Not knowing what you're gonna see": Bishop Thomas opens up about "hard part" of playing for Deion Sanders’ Colorado amid Georgia State commitment

Bishop Thomas announced Wednesday that he's transferring to Georgia State after leaving the Colorado Buffaloes. Thomas' decision comes after entering the portal amid reports he was dismissed from the team last season.

The defensive lineman announced his commitment to Georgia State in a podcast interview and spoke about the hard part of playing for Buffs coach Deion Sanders.

"Me, coming here, not used to cameras on my face. I was just being myself, man," Thomas said. "Everything you see, that was just me. It was all raw. I don’t want to say it was hard because I adapted to my environment. But I feel like it’s tricky. It’s very tricky.

"The hard part is knowing you don’t have the control on editing the videos. The camera’s always rolling, so they catch things you don’t really catch or you don’t even see on the video… The hard part is not knowing what you’re gonna see today."

Thomas started his collegiate career at FSU and transferred to Colorado. In his lone season with the Buffaloes, Thomas recorded six tackles.

Bishop Thomas dismissed from Colorado

Bishop Thomas was reportedly dismissed from Colorado for violating team rules.

A formal announcement was never made, but a final show credit in Amazon Prime's docuseries "Coach Prime" said Thomas was suspended and his status for next season was "still being evaluated" by Deion Sanders and his staff.

Thomas is one of many players who have transferred out of the Buffaloes, but Sanders isn't worried.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said, via ESPN. "We good. We all right. We all right...

"I think we got some [starting-caliber players] coming in from visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend, but we can attract those type of players. I don't think we're losing those type of players, and if we do, we're good. We're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."

Colorado opens its 2024 college football season on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State in the Big 12.

