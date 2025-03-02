“Not saying this because I know him personally”: Deion Sanders Jr. stands up for Jimmy Horn Jr. after he clocks 4.46 at NFL combine

Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. is ready to make a name for himself in the NFL. After two seasons with South Florida, the WR joined the Buffs in 2023 when Coach Prime took over as the head coach of the program. Now, Horn is gearing up to make the transition to the professional league in April.

Ad

Horn is one of the four players from Coach Prime's team invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Ahead of his drills and workout, the wide receiver confidently stated that he would try to break the 40-yard dash record in the Combine.

On Saturday afternoon, the Colorado wide receiver clocked in a 4.47 40-yard dash in his first attempt. In his second attempt, he posted a time of 4.46 seconds as he could not break the 40-yard dash record set by Xavier Worthy last year (4.21 seconds).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Jimmy Horn Jr. failing to break the record, Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., stood up for the 5'7'' 171-pound WR.

"Jimmy still one of the fastest people there, he just doesn’t have the best technique or start," Sanders wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders Jr. then doubled down on his take as he replied to a fan who agreed that the 4.46 time Horn Jr. set was quick.

"Naw but he faster than that," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote. "& I'm not just saying this bceause I know him personally. I've seen a lot of football and bro has insane speed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. heaps praise on teammate Shedeur Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders

During the media session at the Scouting Combine on Thursday, the WR did not hold back with his praises for Coach Prime and his son Shedeur Sanders. Jimmy Horn Jr. stated that the Colorado quarterback was always a great and understanding teammate.

"Shedeur is a great teammate in the huddle. If you don't know something, he will help you out. If you need help with something off the field, he will help you out, he will break film down with you and everything."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While talking about Deion Sanders, the WR recognized him as a father figure who always kept true to his words and promises.

"Coach Prime is like a father and son relationship. I met Coach Prime in high school, that was my big decision to go to Colorado. He was recruiting me in high school. Coach Prime has been a man of his word and I love the man to death."

Before the Combine, Jimmy Horn Jr. was projected as a Day 3 pick or as a UDFA prospect. However, his performance at the Combine should have a positive impact on his draft stocks and hopefully push him as a talented offensive player for a team that wants to improve its WR department.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place