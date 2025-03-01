Jimmy Horn Jr. is a Colorado Buffalo whom most fans may not notice at first glance. But after a huge performance in the NFL combine, some fans already consider him a better wide receiver prospect with more upside than Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Ad

On Saturday, the 1,967-yard, 11-touchdown transfer from South Florida first impressed scouts by running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Then, he was nearly flawless in the gauntlet drill, dropping only the penultimate pass while recording a batch-best speed of 19.81 mph:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

And once it was over, the praise started pouring in:

"Better receiver (than) his teammate Hunter," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The NFL will learn his name, real quick," one commented.

"Kid’s a grinder. Head down, all ball, no bs like Travis and Shedeur," one remarked.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Horn described his expectations for the event:

"(I'm gonna) weigh 175 today... I'm going for the (40-yard dash) record. Just know I ain't running no fool s**t. I'm gonna be disappointed in myself if I put up some. I've been feeling too righteous out here to not do what I know I can do."

Ad

What did Jimmy Horn Jr. say during his Combine media scrum?

By his own admission, Jimmy Horn Jr. prefers to stay out of the media spotlight. But playing for one of the most heavily covered programs in college football has changed him socially. It was evident at the combine, where he spoke with the press at length.

He praised head coach Deion Sanders for helping him break out of his "shell."

Ad

“I want to give him a shoutout. He helped me out a lot. I was camera shy when I first got there. Now it’s like second nature. Shout out to my boy Bucky, man."

He also considers Sanders a father figure, as his biological father, Jimmy Horn Sr., is currently serving a prison sentence for multiple drug-related charges:

"It's a blessing to be up under his wing... I got much love for Coach Prime, and I'll always have love for him."

Ad

As for his teammates, Horn singled out Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a positive influence,

"Shedeur is a great teammate in the huddle, if you don't know something, he will help you out. If you need help with something off the field, he will help you out, he will break film down with you and everything."

Expand Tweet

The NFL combine will conclude tomorrow with the offensive linemen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins