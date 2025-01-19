“Not sure Mikey Sainristil will be allowed back in Michigan!”: CFB fans react as former Wolverines star helps beat the Detroit Lions

There was a surprise on Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The number one seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, was handily upset by the Washington Commanders.

One of the players who made a strong contribution to the surprising win was Mike Sainristil. Mike was drafted by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. Before this, he was a key part of the Michigan Wolverines' National championship winning side.

Here is how fans on social media reacted to a former Wolverines eliminating the hometown Lions.

This fan thinks that the cornerback may not be allowed back in the state of Michigan after his performance.

"Not sure Mikey Sainristil will be allowed back in Michigan! Two ints on the night #GoBlue" The fan said

However, these fans disagree with the above comment

"He's welcome anytime. A Michigan legend." This fan said

"Yeah, we knew what he could do. Mikey has a lot of capital and will always be welcome . Especially in Ann Arbor." Another fan said

"Mikey can always come back to Michigan because we all know he’s a straight dawg!" A third fan said

These fans think that the Detroit Lions should have drafted Sainristil.

"Detroit could have drafted him. He is an amazing player." This fan said

"Lions should’ve drafted him. Not his fault!" Another fan said

"i wanted the lions to draft him soooo bad" A third fan said

Finally, these fans have said that their anger is not aimed at the rookie, but at the Lions themselves, especially Quarterback Jared Goff

"Why would we be banned for doing his job? Michiganders are more mad at Goff & the defense than anyone else." This fan said

"All he did was catch 2 balls thrown directly to him. He's not special. Goff is the one who needs to figure shit out" Another fan said

Mike Sainristil record in College and the NFL

Sainristil spent five years with the Michigan Wolverines programs. During those seasons, the cornerback progressed through Jim Harbaugh’s program and became one of the top members of a strong defense. His time with the Wolverines culminated with a national championship win.

During his time with Michigan, he recorded 108 tackles and seven interceptions, six of them coming in his final season. This allowed him to be drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders.

Sainristil has already had a good first season in the NFL. He has recorded 99 tackles and four interceptions, and his Commanders are now one game away from making the Super Bowl.

