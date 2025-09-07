"Not welcome at ours": Bill Belichick reveals why he slammed the door shut on Patriots' access to Tar Heels program

Bill Belichick reportedly banned any access from the New England Patriots to the UNC program. This was a controversial decision considering Belichick was the Patriots' coach for 23 years.

After the Tar Heels' game on Saturday, Belichick explained the reasoning for his decision.

"It's clear that I'm not welcome around their facility, so [they're] not welcome at ours. Pretty simple."

While the Patriots are fully banned, other teams can watch the Tar Heels' practice sessions. However, there are restrictions placed on what these teams can and can't see and how long they can watch. Additionally, these scouts do not have any access to Belichick, nor can they talk to other players.

There is nothing to stop Belichick from doing this, as no NCAA rules concerning scouting from NFL teams have been broken.

However, there are negative consequences for North Carolina and its players due to it. Firstly, this ban breaks the unwritten rules and goodwill between college teams and NFL teams. This could mean that even if given access later, the Patriots (or any other team) may decide not to scout the Tar Heels' players due to the prior decision.

Additionally, with limitations placed on scouting, the Tar Heels players who want to enter the NFL will be at a disadvantage compared to players from other teams due to a lack of knowledge from the scouts about these players. This could be the difference between being picked by an NFL team and not.

Is Bill Belichick's ban legal?

Bill Belichick's ban on the Patriots attending UNC training sessions is somewhat bizarre. But sportswriter Mike Florio said this ban could be illegal under the US Constitution.

"The biggest potential problem for Belichick is the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution," Florio wrote. "Although North Carolina practices and facilities are not generally open to the public, access to those who legitimately require it can not be limited in a discriminatory fashion."

In simple terms, the scouts need access to the Tar Heels' sessions to do their job. Applying the 14th Amendment to this decision means that every team has access to the session, or no team does.

