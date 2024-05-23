“Notre Dame at 5 is crazy” — Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin takes subtle dig at Marcus Freeman’s crew for post-spring Top 25 rankings

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin took a dig at Notre Dame via Instagram after ESPN’s post-spring team rankings came out. According to the media giant's top 25 rankings, the Fighting Irish stand at No. 5 in the country. The teenage quarterback didn't seem to agree with it, and he let the world know that.

Marcus Freeman’s boys had a decent run in the 2023 season but couldn't make it to the playoffs. They beat Oregon State in a 40-8 blowout to win the Sun Bowl and end the season on a high. According to the latest rankings, they have a good chance to make it big in the upcoming 2025 season.

Here are the ESPN rankings released via their Instagram account:

Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin couldn't believe it when he saw the Fighting Irish in the top five. He aired his feelings in the comments section of the post on social media, calling it "crazy." The Ole Miss head coach's teenage son wrote:

“Notre Dame at 5 is crazy.”

Knox Kiffin's response to the rankings.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia leads the rankings, followed by Ohio State and Texas. At No. 4 are the Oregon Ducks. Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels just miss out on the top five — that may be why Knox didn't like what he saw in the rankings. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Fighting Irish have the ninth-best class, considering both 2024 recruitment and transfer classes.

Knox Kiffin's reaction to the EA Sports CFB 25 cover

Knox Kiffin doesn't hold back while airing his opinions on social media. Recently, EA Sports came out with the cover of the much-anticipated College Football 25 video game. For the Deluxe Edition cover, the gaming giant went with multiple college athletes in a single frame, representing various conferences and programs. While much of the college football world liked the concept, Lane Kiffin's son didn't.

Here is the cover for the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition cover, featuring the likes of Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Georgia’s Carson Beck and Colorado’s Travis Hunter among others.

EA has revealed the game to the fans, and it will be available in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. Edwards, Hunter and Texas QB Quinn Ewers feature on the cover of both editions. While it's only the trio on the Standard Edition, they are joined by Beck, Jalen Milroe and Quinshon Judkins and other unnamed players on the Deluxe Edition cover.