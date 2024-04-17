Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2024: Date, Schedule, Time, Tickets, TV Chanel and More

Notre Dame fans will have a glimpse of what to expect in the 2024 college football season in the program’s upcoming spring game. Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish will be out for the first time this year in what has been known as the Blue-Gold Game.

The game will be preceded by a draft, which is fast becoming a culture of Notre Dame’s spring game. For the third consecutive year, the Fighting Irish will select teams for the 93rd Blue-Gold Game through a traditional back-and-forth draft held on campus. The draft is scheduled for Thursday at 9:15 a.m. ET. It will be streamed live on YouTube and FightingIrish.com.

Let’s examine the important details of the Fighting Irish Blue-Gold Game.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2024 Schedule

Notre Dame confirmed the date and time for the 2024 Blue-Gold Game in January. The annual spring game is set to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. As usual, it will be hosted inside iconic Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Fighting Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough will lead the Gold Team, while defensive line coach Al Washington will coach the Blue Team. This marks the third consecutive year that the two will go head-to-head in the Blue-Gold Game. In the series, each coach has secured victory once.

Senior players will be preassigned to teams and will play a crucial role in aiding their coaches during the draft process.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game TV & Live Stream Details

For fans hoping to catch up with the scrimmage, the 2024 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will be broadcast live on Peacock. This will be the third straight year in which the NBC-owned subscription-based streaming service will exclusively air the Fighting Irish spring game.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Tickets

Tickets for the 2024 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game are priced starting at just $10 and are available for purchase online on the Fighting Irish website.

Football Season Ticket Members have the opportunity to claim free tickets and purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate using a unique promo code.

