Notre Dame suffers loss to O-line via transfer portal: Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were not successful in winning the National Championship. They lost 34-23 to the Ohio State Buckeyes to miss lifting the NCAA title for the first time since 1988.

The team sustained their first loss in the aftermath. According to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer on Wednesday morning, sophomore offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has entered the transfer portal.

Pendleton started the first seven games of the season but was replaced by Billy Schrauth when he returned from an ankle injury. Pendleton appeared in six games for Notre Dame as a reserve, including the first playoff game, a 27-17 victory over Indiana. Pendleton did not play in the final three games of the College Football Playoff.

Pendleton is the first member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to enter the transfer portal since they lost the National Championship Game on Monday. He enters the transfer portal with three years of NCAA eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season. He was a three-star recruit for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame coach once spoke about growth of young players like Sam Pendleton

After only appearing in two games as a freshman, Sam Pendleton was thrust into a starting role at the start of the season when Billy Schrauth went down with an ankle injury.

Notre Dame defeated Texas A&M 23-13 in the regular season opener. After the game, coach Marcus Freeman talked about Sam Pendleton and other young players who stepped up.

"Our guys battle, young guys that haven't been out there," Freeman said. "And I saw one time Sam missed the block, and his guy made the play, and he was able to refocus and understand that was the last play, man. Let's refocus. We have confidence in you. Go out there and do it, and it was a great growing moment for this offensive line."

Overall, Sam Pendleton appeared in 492 snaps for the Fighting Irish this season split between left and right guard. He played left guard when he was filling in for Billy Schrauth. However, he switched back to his primary position, right guard, once he returned.

