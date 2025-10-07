  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Now they're a good team again": Mike Norvell fires back at critics downplaying Florida State's dominant Week 1 win over Alabama

"Now they're a good team again": Mike Norvell fires back at critics downplaying Florida State's dominant Week 1 win over Alabama

By Maliha
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mike Norvell and Kalen DeBoer (Credit-Getty)
Mike Norvell and Kalen DeBoer (Credit-Getty)

Mike Norvell has given an interesting response to Florida State's 31-17 win over Alabama in the 2025 season-opening game on Aug. 30. Since that Week 1 game, the Seminoles have gone 3-2, with their latest 28-22 loss against Miami on Saturday.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alabama has rebounded from the early loss to win four straight and now sits at 4-1.

While many viewed FSU’s Week 1 win as a major upset, Norvell said the Seminoles’ dominance was being overlooked.

“Alabama is a good football team,” Norvell said on Monday. “I know when we beat them in Week 1, they weren’t, obviously, but now all of a sudden they’re a good team again. We were dominant in that game. It could have been much worse if we were a bit cleaner in that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reflected on the discussion after Florida State’s 46-38 double-overtime loss to Virginia in Week 5, saying that the opening win over Alabama has lost its shine.

“That Alabama team that we saw in the first weekend of the season was not the same one,” Finebaum said (via CFB insider Logan B. Robinson). “I dare say, trying to equate a loss at Virginia – whatever they are, I appreciate you complimenting them – versus a loss at Georgia are not one and the same.”
Ad

Following their Week 1 win, the Seminoles entered the AP Top 25 for the first time in 2025 and climbed into the top 10 after wins over East Texas A&M and Kent State.

However, one of the biggest surprises from the Week 7 AP Poll was Norvell's program managing to stay in the top 25 despite suffering back-to-back losses.

Mike Norvell reflects on Florida State's upcoming game against Pittsburgh

After the Week 6 loss to Miami, Mike Norvell said that his squad was “very disappointed” and “angry.”

Ad

The Seminoles now aim to rebound in their upcoming game against Pittsburgh next week, and Norvell knows the test that lies ahead.

“We've got a talented Pitt team that is coming off their best win last week,” Norvell said on Monday (via FSU Wire). “It's one that's well-coached. They made a change at quarterback here this last -- I guess Saturday. A true freshman came in and played lights out.He was extraordinary.
Ad
“Defensively, they've always played to a high standard. And this is a team that is very capable. We're going to have to obviously have a great week of preparation and we've got to be able to go out there and play at an elite level.”

Pitt is 3-2 this season after its 48-7 win over Boston College on Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications