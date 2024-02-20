"Now it’s time to go to work": Ohio State HC Ryan Day expresses his excitement about upcoming season as he fills out Buckeyes coaching staff

After losing three consecutive games to Michigan last season, Ryan Day came under intense pressure in Columbus, necessitating significant changes at Ohio State. Aside from top-notch recruitment, there have been a couple of changes in the Buckeyes coaching staff.

The program completed the series of coaching changes a few days ago with the promotion of James Laurinaitis from graduate assistant to linebacker coach.

On Friday, Ryan Day expressed his excitement at the new setup in the Ohio High School Football Clinic, noting that it’s time to get to work.

“It’s our job every year to identify what areas need to be adjusted, whether it’s with the team or with the staff. And we’ve worked really hard, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking to make sure the right guys are in the right seats. So now it’s time to go to work,” Day said.

Ryan Day discloses Chip Kelly is excited to work at Ohio State

Chip Kelly made a surprising move a few weeks ago as he left his head coaching job at UCLA to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator. While many are still questioning the rationale behind the move, Ryan Day has made it known that the veteran is happy at the program.

“Chip and I obviously have a long history together, so we see the same things the same way. And it’s been exciting to get him going here. He’s got a lot of excitement walking around the building; meeting the guys. So it’s been a great start. It’s great. All I know is I love having Chip on my side,” Day said.

Notably, Day played for Kelly at New Hampshire when he served as the offensive coordinator. He went on to work under Kelly as the quarterback coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Their professional connections highlight a familiarity between the two.

James Laurinaitis' promotion as the new linebacker coach

James Lauinaitis became the final piece of the Ohio State coaching changes. He was given the responsibility to handle the linebacker room after one season as a graduate assistant.

Ryan Day expressed his confidence in the former Buckeyes linebacker.

“Well, first off, he knows Ohio State, he loves Ohio State. He has credibility with the players, he has credibility with recruits because he’s done it. And not only did he do it, he did it at an unbelievable level, he did it in the NFL,” Day said.

Following Michigan's national championship success, Ohio State has a huge task in the upcoming season as it aims to match its long-term rival. Without a doubt, the Buckeyes have assembled a coaching staff that can make that happen.