NY radio host wants Giants to fulfill “holy trinity” with Shedeur Sanders and Russell Wilson

The New York Giants have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants are fresh off a 3-14 season under head coach Brian Daboll. The franchise has decided to keep the 2022 AP Coach of the Year. However, some things have to change in the upcoming season.

Now, most major free agency moves have been completed, and it's time to focus on the NFL draft. New York radio host Keith McPherson has a suggestion for the franchise on Saturday.

On WFAN 660, McPherson suggested that the Giants sign Russell Wilson and draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick.

McPherson said,

"I'll bring in Russell Wilson and I'll still draft one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. I would take Shedeur Sanders. This Giants regime need to draft a young quarterback."

He continued,

"They have to complete their holy trinity. I've been saying this for years now. You got the GM, you got the coach and you got to have a quarterback."

The radio host believes that trading up to get the first overall pick would be a waste of resources. The Giants would be better served by signing ten-time Pro Bowler Wilson and CFB sensation Sanders.

What could Russell Wilson and Shedeur Sanders bring to the Giants?

Russell Wilson is a perennial Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson is a chiseled veteran and a proven winner at the highest level.

Wilson led the Seahawks to numerous deep postseason runs, and he's fresh off guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in 2024. He could be a solid bridge quarterback while Shedeur Sanders gets acquainted with the pros.

Furthermore, Wilson is one of the most experienced starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL. He could be a great mentor to Sanders while giving the Giants a chance to compete from Day 1.

Sanders is one of the best QBs in this year's draft class. The Colorado Buffaloes product was thoroughly impressive during his collegiate football career, and he possesses an NFL-ready skill set.

Learning under Wilson could be greatly beneficial to Sanders as a rookie quarterback. Then he could come in at some point during the upcoming season or the next, ready to start in the big leagues.

Sanders has a high ceiling, and his combination with Malik Nabers could bring joy to the Giants fan base for the next decade and then some.

