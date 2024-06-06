Will Sheppard disclosed his motivation for joining Deion Sanders' Colorado and the key factors that influenced his decision. In a recent video posted on the “unapologeticallybuffs” Twitter account, Sheppard, a vital player for Colorado, was seen during a drill session on the campus.

When asked about the reasons for his choice, Sheppard pointed to the opportunity to play alongside Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son and the team's quarterback, as the primary factor. He emphasized the appeal of playing in a pro-style offense, working with talented offensive coaches, and the overall opportunities:

“Obviously getting [a chance] to play with Shedeur [Sanders], good quarterback, the offensive coaches, offense, pro-style offense,” Sheppard said. “And everything that comes with it. The opportunities, business opportunities, built my brand.”

This upcoming season, Sheppard won't just have Shedeur as a teammate; he'll also be joined by Travis Hunter, a versatile player expected to play a significant role in Colorado football's success. Despite committing to the Buffs in mid-December, Sheppard hasn't received as much attention as one might expect.

However, his track record speaks volumes. As a former Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver, he amassed over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Arriving in Boulder on May 21, Will Sheppard brings a wealth of experience and talent, having shown his skills in the SEC, including a standout season with 684 yards and eight touchdowns.

Can Will Sheppard secure a starting role in Colorado?

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders makes a pass during a Colorado football spring game.

Less than 100 days remain before Colorado kicks off its season against North Dakota State on Aug. 29, and Will Sheppard is gearing up for his final campaign with the team. Standing tall at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 205 pounds, Sheppard brings an impressive physical presence to the field, complemented by a track record of consistent performance for a starting role this coming fall.

However, the competition in Colorado's wide receiver corps is fierce. Adding to the mix is the arrival of LaJohntay Wester, FAU's all-time leader in receptions, who joins an already talented group that boasts names like Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Omarion Miller.

These players, with their experience in spring practices and game situations alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders, bring a seasoned edge that Sheppard lacks.

Despite this challenge, Sheppard's skill set positions him as a crucial piece in Colorado's offensive puzzle for the upcoming season. With a strong cadre of young receivers returning, Will Sheppard is expected to slot in as the X-receiver, serving as QB Shedeur's primary target across all areas of the field in 2024.

