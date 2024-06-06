WATCH: Deion Sanders flexes Colorado's record-breaking academic result for second semester straight in program's history

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders praised his team on his Instagram account on Tuesday. The CU football team is etching its name in the record books, but not for wins on the field. Sanders noted that the team achieved a historic feat with the highest cumulative GPA in program history, surpassing a 3.025 for the first time.

“You can’t be an idiot in the classroom," Sanders said. "We don’t play about these academics. It’s the highest GPA for the second semester straight in the history of this university, football history.”

Deion Sanders shared the post on Instagram, noting in the caption that the team doesn’t take grades lightly:

“We don’t play about the grades @noskozone @cubuffsfootball #CoachPrime.”

This achievement is impressive considering the demanding schedules faced by Power Five athletes. Sanders, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, took the helm in December 2022, and his commitment to academics is evident.

The team's on-field performance had room for improvement after finishing 4-8. While the team's academic performance is commendable, success will ultimately be measured in wins.

The upcoming season presents a crucial test. An early matchup on Aug. 31 against North Dakota State, a perennial FCS powerhouse, and a likely improved Nebraska team could set the tone. A rough start could derail bowl game aspirations, so the importance of a good start cannot be understated.

Deion Sanders believes in building trust through personalized coaching

Deion Sanders, a legendary two-sport athlete, places great importance on mentoring his players through building strong relationships. He went into detail about this on the "All The Smoke" podcast, discussing his way of mentoring players and noting that understanding each player's unique needs and communication styles is crucial.

"Relationships. It starts off with the relationship with the whole staff," Sanders said.

"A kid has to know me, I got to know him, I got to know buttons, I got to know who's who, what's what, and how this kid gets down." [21:00]

By knowing each athlete's personality and what motivates them, Sanders utilizes a personalized coaching approach, a method that fosters trust and promotes growth both on and off the field. Sanders often talks about how coaching extends beyond sports, for him, it's about developing mature, well-rounded individuals who succeed in all aspects of life.