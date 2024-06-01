“You better believe it!” - Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction to viral hoodie uniform from EA Sports CFB 25 game

Deion Sanders gave his hilarious take on EA Sports CFB 25's new hoodie uniform. In mid-May, EA Sports unveiled the highly anticipated cover for College Football 25, marking the first college football video game release in a decade. The cover featured star player Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes.

The excitement continued when Everything EA College Football shared a viral image on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, showcasing a unique hoodie uniform from the game. The image displayed a Buffaloes player wearing a one-sleeved hoodie under a cropped jersey. The tweet read:

“Cropped Jersey. One Sleeve Hoodie Under Jersey. REAL SWAGGY.”

This prompted a humorous exchange involving Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders after Buffs safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig commented:

“TRUST THIS WOULD NEVER MAKE IT OUT THE LOCKER ROOM.”

Sanders retweeted with a playful response:

“Lololol You better believe it!”

In May, the Deluxe Edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 appeared on the PlayStation Store, featuring a group of standout players, with Colorado’s versatile star Travis Hunter prominently in the center. He is flanked by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the left and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards on the right.

To enhance the game's authenticity, EA Sports has reportedly offered Football Bowl Subdivision players a minimum of $600 and a copy of College Football 25 to be included in the game. So far, over 10,000 players have accepted the offer.

Travis Hunter, under Buffs coach Deion Sanders, may dominate player ratings in new EA Sports game

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

College Football 25 marks EA Sports' return to college football gaming after a decade-long hiatus. The highly anticipated game will be released on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with early access available for Deluxe and MVP edition buyers from July 16-18. The standard edition is priced at $70, the Deluxe edition at $100 and the MVP edition at $150.

The Deluxe Edition includes various jersey backs and flags, with six standout players featuring names and numbers. According to Denver Sports, Hunter could be the highest-rated player in the game, potentially joining the exclusive 99 club.

Hunter excelled for CU in Coach Prime's debut season, with 57 catches, 721 yards, five TDs, 30 tackles and three interceptions. Hunter played 1,032 snaps, earning first-team All-American honors.

Would Travis Hunter be among the game's top-rated athletes? Let us know in the comment sections!

